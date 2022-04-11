Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,567 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $123.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

