Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American States Water worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in American States Water by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American States Water by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $89.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.49. American States Water has a 52-week low of $76.11 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AWR. Barclays dropped their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.