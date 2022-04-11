Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.09% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $42.75 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93.

