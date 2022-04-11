Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Chemours worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 313.7% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 675,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $15,573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,704.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 519,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $13,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

NYSE CC opened at $32.30 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Chemours Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.