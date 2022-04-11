Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $710.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.