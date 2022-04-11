Comparing 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.61%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Third Coast Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.77 $90,000.00 $0.00 3,075.84 Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.84 $11.42 million N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.46% 0.14% 0.02% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.