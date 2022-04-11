Comparing Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Aviat Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.48 $80,000.00 ($0.02) -28.49 Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.18 $110.14 million $9.12 3.19

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aviat Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0.53% 2.79% 0.71% Aviat Networks 37.41% 14.87% 9.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aviat Networks has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.65%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Aviat Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.