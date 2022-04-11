COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $13.02

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $12.50. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

