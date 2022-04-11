Compass Point Downgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $240.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

