CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Acquires $705,000.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

