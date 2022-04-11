Conceal (CCX) One Day Volume Tops $118,036.00

Conceal (CCX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 11% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $118,036.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,160.09 or 0.99982157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.25 or 0.00263835 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00318149 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00100757 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00139299 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004845 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001279 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,849,826 coins and its circulating supply is 11,993,861 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

