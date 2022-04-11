Conceal Price Down 27.3% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $3.22 million and $115,569.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,688.50 or 0.99872373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00059760 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00252405 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00116334 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00295657 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00133669 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,854,345 coins and its circulating supply is 12,019,705 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

