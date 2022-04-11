Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $154.93 on Thursday. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $141.38 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Concentrix by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,990,000 after buying an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Concentrix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Concentrix by 104.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,131,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after buying an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

