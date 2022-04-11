Concorde Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 166.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,678. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $528.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

