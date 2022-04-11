Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded down $46.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $979.05. 904,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,480,055. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $983.23 billion, a PE ratio of 204.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $918.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

