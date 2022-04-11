Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFF. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Conifex Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

CFF stock opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$73.47 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

