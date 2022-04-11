ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

