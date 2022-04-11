Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

