Contrasting Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enservco and Natural Gas Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Enservco.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and Natural Gas Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% Natural Gas Services Group -12.68% -2.40% -1.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enservco and Natural Gas Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million 1.53 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -1.93 Natural Gas Services Group $72.42 million 2.13 -$9.18 million ($0.70) -16.93

Enservco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natural Gas Services Group. Natural Gas Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enservco has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Enservco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

