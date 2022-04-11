Contrasting PureCycle Technologies (PCT) & The Competition

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.29 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 43.11

PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PureCycle Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 211 1075 1417 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 262.80%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 17.68%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies competitors beat PureCycle Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

