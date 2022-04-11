Contrasting Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) & Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Washington Trust Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 31.26% 13.94% 1.31% Mid-Southern Bancorp 18.27% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $245.39 million 3.45 $76.87 million $4.39 11.12 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 5.29 $1.61 million $0.55 28.07

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2021, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island, 13 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island, and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.