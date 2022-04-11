Conwest Associates, LP (CWPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.933 per share on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS CWPS remained flat at $$28.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Conwest Associates has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

