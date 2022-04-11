Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $862.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $862.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $833.12 million to $881.05 million. Copart reported sales of $733.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.37. 910,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,566. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.53. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.