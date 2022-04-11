Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:CMT opened at $10.25 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.14.
About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.