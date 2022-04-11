Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CMT opened at $10.25 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.14.

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

