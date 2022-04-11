Cornichon (CORN) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Cornichon (CORN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $646.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.23 or 0.07375864 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.90 or 0.99779504 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,172,864 coins and its circulating supply is 14,931,016 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

