Cortex Market Cap Hits $51.63 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $51.63 million and $11.35 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 193,343,774 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

