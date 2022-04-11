Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 406,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 2,228,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 3,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,136. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

