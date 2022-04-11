Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $634.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COST. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $567.93.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $600.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.61. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $359.60 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

