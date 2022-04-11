Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.11.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $108,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

