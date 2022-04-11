Coupa Software’s (COUP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.19.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. Coupa Software has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $58,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

