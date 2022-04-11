Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cowen has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $632.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 67.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 315,248 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $9,229,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $4,638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter worth about $3,002,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

