Craig Hallum Raises Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $206.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.53.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $174.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.65. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.