Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,180 ($54.82).

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,748 ($49.15) on Friday. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 3,118 ($40.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,200 ($55.08). The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,548.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,596.80.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

