Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £110 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($144.26) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($131.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($150.82) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.15) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £101.52 ($133.13).

AZN stock opened at £109.30 ($143.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £169.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,821.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,260.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,883.69. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of £110 ($144.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

