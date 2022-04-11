Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €184.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($202.20) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($209.89) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.55 ($181.92).

Shares of WCH opened at €160.50 ($176.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is €139.59 and its 200-day moving average is €145.26.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

