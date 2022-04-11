Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.63 ($5.54).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.64) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.11) to GBX 310 ($4.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,691.80). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($121,180.33). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000.

LON CRST opened at GBX 272.60 ($3.58) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £700.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 335.32. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

