Critical Contrast: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) versus New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and New Age Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.58 $220.35 million $1.04 0.66 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 89.11% 34.81% 8.22% New Age Metals N/A -9.43% -9.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and New Age Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus target price of $0.15, indicating a potential downside of 78.00%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats New Age Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

