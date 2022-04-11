CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.40. The company had a trading volume of 96,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.