Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCI. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $198.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average is $181.75. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after buying an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.