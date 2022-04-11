Crypterium Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.62 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $39.77 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,390,788 coins and its circulating supply is 81,393,237 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

