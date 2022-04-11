CSFB Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$35.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.82.

ALA traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.34. 432,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$20.86 and a 12-month high of C$30.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.57. The company has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.00.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

