CSFB Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$80.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.32.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$73.02. The company had a trading volume of 532,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,365. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$575,636.26. Also, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total transaction of C$1,193,328.47. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

