CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 2,291 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,861.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.31. 1,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,541. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.69.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CSP Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 5.97% of CSP worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

