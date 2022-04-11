Currys (LON:CURY) Earns “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.38) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CURY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

CURY stock opened at GBX 93.68 ($1.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Currys has a 12 month low of GBX 83.95 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.76.

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £169,638.72 ($222,477.01).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

