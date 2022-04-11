CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 44,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in CVS Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,392. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

