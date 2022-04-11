Cwm LLC Acquires New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

NYSE ROK opened at $269.41 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.76 and a 200-day moving average of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

