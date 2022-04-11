Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 5,182 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of PDP opened at $80.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

