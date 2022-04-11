Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 2,009 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $236.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $255.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

