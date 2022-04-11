Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 34,917 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,230.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

