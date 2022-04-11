Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 7,776 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,928,000 after buying an additional 123,889 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of PFG opened at $73.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

